Munugode: BJP councillor’s husband caught with Rs 1 crore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Nalgonda: The police have detained Karimnagar Sorippa Venu, a BJP leader and husband of a BJP councillor, and seized Rs 1 crore from his vehicle during a vehicle check at Chemada check-post in Munugode mandal.

Police said Venu had confessed that he was shifting the money from Vijayawada to Munugode on the directions of former MP G Vivek Venkata Swamy. He had collected the money from one Ramu in Vijayawada. The police have handed over the money to the Income Tax nodal officer for enquiry.

Also Read TRS calls out BJP bluff on pensions