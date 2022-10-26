Munugode by-poll: Bhadrachalam man takes out cycle campaign for TRS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Telangana activist from Bhadrachalam conducting ‘Jana Chaiyanya’ cycle yatra in support of TRS in Munugode by-election in Nalgonda district.

Khammam: A Telangana activist from Bhadrachalam took out a ‘Jana Chaitanya’ cycle yatra to Munugode in Nalgonda district to campaign for TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the forthcoming by-election.

The activist, Thuthika Prakash, a flutist, went to Munugode a few days ago and has been campaigning for the party by moving around the villages on his bicycle. He has been attracting voters with his songs expressing his love for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

On Tuesday he met Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar at Koratikal village in Munugode mandal and explained about his campaigning for the party. He told the Minister that he had so far travelled 750 kilometres sensitising voters about the Telangana government’s welfare schemes.

Prakash told the minister that his cycle yatra was going on smoothly and that the TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy was going to win the by-election. He noted that he had witnessed immense respect towards Chandrashekhar Rao among the people in Munugode.

The activist also said the TRS party was deeply rooted in the minds of the people in the State and that the TRS had captured the hearts of the people. The party was going to win the next Assembly elections by winning a majority of seats.

Ajay Kumar thanked Prakash for his voluntary support to the TRS and for campaigning for the party candidate in the by-election. SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and TRS Khammam city president Pagadala Nagaraju also interacted with Prakash, said a statement from the minister’s camp office here.