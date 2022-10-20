Munugode by-poll: Telangana Mazdoor union extends support to TRS

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mazdoor union members called on Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao to take up pending issues pertaining to TSRTC employees and workers. They said both the Ministers along with the Corporation chairman Bajireddy Govardhan responded positively to their demands and assured to resolve their issues at the earliest.

The union general secretary Thomas Reddy said majority of the issues pertaining to the workers were resolved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao earlier. He said the State government was favourable to resolve any pending issues as well and was confident that the RTC will become profitable under the leadership of the Chief Minister. He urged the RTC workers and employees to support the TRS (BRS) in the ensuing byelections for Munugode constituency.

The Telangana State BC Welfare Association representatives also called on Minister KT Rama Rao and thanked the State government for its welfare and development initiatives for upliftment of the backward classes. The Association president J Srinivas Goud said the government which established residential welfare schools and also Atmagourava Bhavans (self-respect buildings) for various castes, has now agreed to install the statue of Mahatma Jyothiba Phule at one of the notable locations in Hyderabad.