Telangana Mazdoor union expresses gratitude and embraces cabinet’s decision

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: The members of the Telangana Mazdoor union on Monday expressed gratitude and welcomed the State cabinet’s decision to merge TSRTC into the government.

“The State government was always supportive to the Corporation and tried every bit to revive it which included the allocation of Rs.1, 500 crore annual fund to it. This decision will bring hope in the employees and boost their morale,” said Telangana Mazdoor union State General Secretary Thomas Reddy.