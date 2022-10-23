Munugode bypoll a BJP conspiracy to divert CM KCR’s attention from national politics: Harish Rao

Published Date - 09:58 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the Munugode bypoll was a conspiracy of the BJP leadership to divert the attention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao from shaping Telangana Rashtra Samithi into Bharat Rashtra Samithi to take on the BJP at the national level.

He asked the people of Munugode not to get trapped in false promises being made by BJP as the party had failed to implement its promises made in Dubbak and Huzurabad constituencies.

On Sunday, Harish Rao held a meeting with the villagers of Marriguda, Lenkalapalli, Vattipalli, Kondur, and Rajampet tanda at Mansurabad and Manneguda, and with LIC agents of Munugode constituency seeking their support in the byelection.

Speaking at Mansurabad, Harish Rao said the TRS (now BRS) was seeking support of voters by explaining what the State government implemented in the last eight years and what it was planning to do over the next one year before the next Assembly elections. However, the BJP was seeking votes without any contribution for development of Telanagna.

“The BJP government at the Centre has been discriminating against the State by denying funds, institutions, projects apart from creating hurdles for the ongoing programmes,” he said.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister urged people of Munugode not to fall prey to the false propaganda of the BJP. Taking a jibe at the BJP leaders, he felt that just like MP Bandi Sanjay, MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy too might get hospitalised just before the polling to gain sympathy votes.

He took the responsibility of developing Marriguda including filling Shivannagudem tank to provide irrigation facility to surrounding areas.

Addressing the meeting of LIC agents at Hayatnagar, the Finance Minister slammed the BJP government at the Centre for privatising the country’s largest insurance company – Life Insurance Corporation of India which has a turnover of Rs 20 lakh crore. He pledged the support of BRS to the LIC employees in their fight against the Centre.

He assured to take up their issues with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao shortly. He sought their support in thwarting the attempts of the BJP to spread false propaganda to win the Munugode byelections.

He detailed various welfare and development initiatives of the TRS government for benefit of peolple of Telangana.