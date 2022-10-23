TRS candidate vows to protect self-respect of people of Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

Nalgonda: The TRS candidate for the Munugode by-poll, Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, on Sunday said he would protect the self-respect of the people of Munugode, if he won in the by-poll.

Campaigning at Uduthalapally, Dubbagudem, Kotaiahgudem and Kasthala in Chandur mandal, Prabhakar Reddy said the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy had mortgaged the self-respect of people of Munugode with the BJP’s national leaders by resigning from his MLA post to get a Rs.18,000 crore contract to the company owned by his family. Rajgopal Reddy has no moral rights to seek the votes in Munugode bye-elections, he said.

Stating that Rajgopal Reddy had become a hurdle for the development of Munugode after winning as MLA in 2018, Prabhakar Reddy said Rajgopal Reddy had neglected the constituency for the last three and a half years.

Stating that Rajgopal Reddy was trying to get votes with false promises, he asked the voters to ensure that the BJP candidate lost his deposit and quit politics.

Thandoor MLA Rohith Reddy, Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Bhagath and TRS leader Mothukupally Narsimhulu accompanied the TRS candidate.