Munugode bypoll: BJP vows 2BHKs to woo voters

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sun - 30 October 22

The BJP's double standards have been exposed with several senior leaders of the BJP, while campaigning in Munugode, promising construction of double-bedroom houses (2BHKs) for the poor under PMAY.

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s ‘revdi culture’ remark to describe freebies offered by political parties appears to be applicable only to other parties, and not his own party.

The BJP’s double standards have been exposed with several senior leaders of the BJP, while campaigning in Munugode, promising construction of double-bedroom houses (2BHKs) for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Citing the example of the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where the Yogi Adityanath government is constructing houses under the PMAY scheme, the Telangana BJP leaders are claiming that if their candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy wins the bypoll, they would ask Prime Minister Modi to sanction double bedroom houses for the poor in the Munugode constituency under PMAY.

Former MP and chairman of the party’s election steering committee for the Munugode by-poll G Vivek Venkatswamy, during a door-to-door campaign in the constituency, was heard specifically mentioning the PMAY double-bedroom houses to voters and how they would be benefited by supporting the BJP candidate in the by-poll. “The State government has failed to provide a double-bedroom house to you. We will see that every beneficiary gets a house under the PMAY,” he was seen assuring voters in a video.

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay also made similar promises to voters, saying that his party would implement all Central schemes, including the construction of double-bedroom houses in the Munugode constituency in the event of their candidate Komatirerddy Rajgopal Reddy emerging victorious.

By Anil Kumar