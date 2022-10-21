Munugode bypoll: EC suspends Choutuppal MRO, recommends action against Returning Officer

Published: Updated On - 10:34 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Hyderabad: The Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana on Friday recommended stringent action against KMV Jagannadha Rao, former Returning Officer (RO) of Munugode Assembly constituency, for changing the allotted symbol to an independent candidate.

The CEO observed that through his action, Jagannadha Rao vitiated the election process by invoking Rule 10 (5) of Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 , which doesn’t confer any powers on the Returning officer to change the allotted symbol.

Further, the Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended Choutuppal mandal revenue officer Partha Simha Reddy for printing “boat with man and sail” instead of the allotted “ship” on the ballot paper for electronic voting machines (EVMs) meant for Munugode bypoll. Apart from reprinting the ballot paper with correct symbols, the CEO suspended the MRO and called for explanation from other officers responsible.

A police case has been filed filed against TRS leaders after enquiry on the complaint that they took 300 persons in buses to Yadadri temple for darshan and oath taking programme. The Model Code of Conduct teams perused photographic and video graphic evidences following which the police filed a case, apart from including the expenditure involved in the name of TRS (BRS) candidate.