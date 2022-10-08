Munugode Congress leaders demand suspension of Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(File Photo) Congress leaders of Munugode announced that they would resign from the party, if the high command failed to suspend Bhongir MP from the Congress within 24 hours.

Nalgonda: Several Congress leaders of Munugode on Saturday announced that they would resign from the party, if the high command failed to suspend Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from the Congress within 24 hours.

Speaking to the media at Munugode, Congress leader Polagoni Saidulu Goud, Jala Lingaiah, Gandam Linga Swamy, Boyapalli Srinivas, Somagani Mahesh and Ukondi MPTC Boyapally Raja alleged that Venkat Reddy was working against the interests of the Congress in the by-elections to the Munugode assembly constituency. They alleged that Venkat Reddy wanted to help his brother and BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy win.

Also Read Rajgopal Reddy will lose deposit: Vemula

Saying that Rajagopal Reddy had himself accepted that he was in touch with BJP leaders for the last three years, they said they had doubts whether Venkat Reddy too would follow his brother’s footsteps. Rajgopal Reddy had resigned from the MLA post and joined BJP to amass wealth for his family, they said.