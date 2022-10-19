Munugode: Paramilitary forces check vehicles at Panthangi toll plaza

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Paramilitary forces deployed at Panthangi toll plaza near Choutuppal on National Highway No. 76 have taken up checking vehicles on Wednesday along with the local police.

This is said to be after a complaint from BJP State president Bandi Sanjay to the Election Commission alleging that Rs.1 crore, which was seized at Vijayawada, was being shown as seized at Munugode by the local police. The paramilitary personnel also stopped and checked Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s vehicle the other day.

Officials indicated that more paramilitary forces would be deployed in Munugode in another two days ahead of the by-election.