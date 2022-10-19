Munugode: Telangana TDP to support BJP candidate?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

TDP members were attending the road show of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay at Marrigida in Munugode assembly constituency by holding their party flags.

Nalgonda: The Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) has reportedly taken a decision to support BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the Munugode by-election.

Though this was not announced officially, a few persons waving the TDP flag attended the road show of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay at Marriguda last night. However, when contacted, TTPD State general secretary Jakkali Alaiah told Telangana Today that he was unaware of TDP supporters attending Bandi Sanjay’s road show holding the TDP flag.

Reports on the other hand indicate that local TDP leaders took the decision to support the BJP candidate, with some saying that they would officially announce the ‘alliance’ shortly.