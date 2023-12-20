Museum to come up in Peddapalli IDOC

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Peddapalli : There is no doubt that the new Integrated District Offices Complexes (Collectorate offices) constructed in all districts across the state resemble corporate offices.

Now, adding an additional attraction to the IDOC here, the district administration is developing a museum in the lobbies of the facility. This is to help people know the history of the district with ancient equipment including tools, fossils, coins and others to be set up in the museum.

A brainchild of District Collector Muzammil Khan, the museum will be inaugurated by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu very soon since the works have reached the final stage. Besides different fossils, primitive tools and coins and from the Satavahana and Kakatiya dynasty will be displayed in the Museum.

Fish Fossils aged 180-65 million years, Dinosaur Bone Fossils (200-65 million years), shell fossils (145-66 million years) of Godavari valley of Telangana, Wood Fossils (200 million years) collected in Peddapalli district, and plant fossils (65 million years) will be displayed.

Tools from the Paleolithic Age (2.8 million to 10,000 BC), Mesolithic ago (10,000 to 5000 BC), Neolithic Age (5000 BC to 2500 BC) and others will also be displayed. Early historic pottery, jewellry, playing tools (2500 years ago) will also be placed in the museum.

Besides letters of different periods, photos of historic places including Ramagiri Khila, Ramunigundala, famous temples, Kaleshwaram project, Sabbitham waterfalls, NTPC, Singareni opencast mine and others will also be displayed in the Museum.