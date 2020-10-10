Warangal: Huge response to free coaching for MSc entrance

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Warangal Urban: A total of 870 students from various government and private colleges have registered for the free coaching classes to be conducted online up to October 30. Free coaching for MSc (Chemistry) Telangana State-level Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET-2020) is being organised by Department of Chemistry, Kakatiya Government College (KGC), Hanamkonda. The coaching classes were inaugurated by Principal, S. Ganapathi Rao here on Friday.

CPGET– 2020 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various PG courses, PG Diploma courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2020-2021. Programme coordinator and Head, Department of Chemistry Dr B Ramesh said that an unusual response had been received from the students.

“In addition to college faculty Dr B Ramesh, Kandala Satyanarayana, Dr Vasam Sreenivas, P Sumalatha, K Vani, Ashok Alishala, K Suneetha, Dr R Mogili, K Jagadeesh Babu, resource persons from other government colleges are drawn for the coaching. They are Dr Nomula Yogi Babu, Dr B Upender Reddy, P Ramesh, Dr M Aruna, Dr B Kavitha, B Balaraj, T Karunakar, Dr Vipluv Dutt Shukla, Dr A Dayanand,” he added.

