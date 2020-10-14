Musi project receives record inflows

The medium irrigation project provides irrigation facility to 40,000 acres in Nakrekal, Kethepally and Suryapet mandals in erstwhile Nalgonda district

Nalgonda: For the first time in the 57 year history of Musi project located at Bopparam village of Kathepally mandal, irrigation department officials breached the bund to let out water to save the project following record inflows due to heavy rains.

The construction of Musi project was taken up in 1954 and completed in 1963 at a cost of Rs 1.19 crore. The medium irrigation project provides irrigation facility to 40,000 acres in Nakrekal, Kethepally and Suryapet mandals in erstwhile Nalgonda district. The gross storage capacity of the project is 4.46 TMCs and Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 645 feet.

The State government took up modernisation of the project in 2017 at a cost of Rs 65 crores, and installed new crest and regulatory gates in place of the rusted ones in addition to strengthening the bund.

After fixing the new crest gates to cap the leakages, 40,000 acres under the ayacut of Musi project are being irrigated for two crops for the last two years. Before formation of Telangana State, storing water in the project was a mirage due to leakages in the gates and the farmers in the ayacut never benefited from the project.

