Musi project sees good inflows, water to be released to Left and Right canals

The current water storage in the project was 3.40 tmc against full storage capacity of 4.46 tmcs.

Nalgonda: Musi project, a medium irrigation scheme, saw increased inflows of 1790.35 cusecs following rains in the upper areas in the last two days.

The project, located near Boppram of Kethepally mandal in the district, has 40,000 acres under its ayacut along the right canal and left canal in erstwhile Nalgonda district.

In view of the increase in water level in the project, officials of the irrigation department have decided to release water from the project on Monday evening to left and right canals for the first wetting of monsoon crop season.

The ancient Kanagal Kathwa in the district was also overflowing following heavy rains.

