Muslims treated as second class citizens in BJP ruled States: KTR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:04 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

File photo of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Nalgonda: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said Muslims were treated as second class citizens in BJP-ruled States.

Speaking at a Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha at the NG College grounds here, Rama Rao said no religious clashes or discrimination were reported in Telangana ruled by the BRS.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had done nothing but create religious rift in the country. Muslims leaders were facing abusing language in the legislative houses of BJP-ruled States. But in Telangana, the State government was working for the welfare of poor people of all religions, he added.

Stating that 1.5 lakh people were victims of the fluoride menace in the erstwhile Nalgonda district due to failure of the earlier governments, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the real hero for solving the decades-old fluoride menace.

Even though Modi would not acknowledge the achievements of the BRS government, the Centre itself had announced in the Parliament that no new fluoride cases were being reported in Telangana in the last seven years.

The State government had sanctioned development works worth Rs.1,300 crore to Nalgonda assembly constituency in addition to the money spent for welfare schemes. He also assured to sanction another Rs 26 crore for development of roads in the constituency as per the request of Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy.

Earlier, he also inaugurated a central lighting system, integrated vegetable and meat market and laid the foundation stone for a Kalabharati auditorium, an R&B guest house and the NG college building.

