Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club announces its prestigious Annual Radio Convention in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: The Lamakaan Amateur Radio Club has announced that the annual Lamakaan Amateur Radio Convention will take place at Mufakkam Jah College of Engineering and Technology on December 9 and 10. This year’s event marks a significant milestone in the club’s history, bringing together over 500 amateur radio enthusiasts from across the nation.

Amateur radio, often referred to as ‘ham radio’, is a beloved hobby and service that brings people, electronics, and communication together. Individuals use radio frequency spectrum for purposes of non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, private recreation, radiosport, contesting, and emergency communication.

The convention promises a platform for pioneers and budding enthusiasts to explore and discuss the latest advancements in radio technology, including satellite communication which has seen significant contributions from Hyderabad’s very own hams with the development of the QO-100 up-converter, a press release said.

Attendees can look forward to a series of workshops, including hands-on sessions on the ubitx version 6, the unveiling of ubitx version 7, and insights into the QO-100 power amplifier. Competitive spirits can shine in the foxhunt challenge, homebrew challenge, and on-air contests. The flea market will return, offering everything from high-end radio sets to essential electronic components, serving as a treasure trove for the community.