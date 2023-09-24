Myanmar hit by 5.1-magnitude earthquake, no casualties reported

The earthquake, as reported by the DMH on Saturday, occurred around 20:54 local time.

Sun - 24 September 23

Yangon: A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted southern Myanmar with no casualties reported, the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH) announced.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 17.23 degrees north latitude and 96.32 degrees east longitude, which is about 12 miles to the southwest of Bago in Bago region, Xinhua nerws agency reported.

The earthquake was felt in the country’s commercial hub of Yangon, local residents said.

