Mynampally’s demand for Harish’s resignation draws flak

Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao's demand for the resignation of Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao saying that the Congress had implemented a complete loan waiver as promised during the election campaign, drew flak from the BRS leaders.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 09:48 PM

Siddipet: Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao’s demand for the resignation of Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao drew flak from BRS leaders.

Hanumanth Rao, who arrived in a rally to Siddipet, demanded Harish Rao to tender his resignation saying that the Congress government had implemented a complete loan waiver as promised during the election campaign.

Mynampally also vowed to contest against Harish Rao in the subsequent by-elections in Siddipet. However, BRS leaders retorted saying the government had failed to complete the loan waiver.

Speaking to news reporters, BRS leader Errolla Srinivas said Mynampally had nothing to do with Siddipet and its people. Stating that there was no place for betrayers in Siddipet, Srinivas questioned why Mynampally had come to Siddipet in a rally with outsiders, more so after the people of Medak and Malkajgiri had rejected him in the elections.

MLC Deshapathi Srinivas objected to the comments made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the presence of children during a programme in Hyderabad. He said the Congress had no right to seek Harish Rao’s resignation without completing the loan waiver and all the six guarantees.