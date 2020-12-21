‘Naari – The Power Of Women’ launched

The first schedule kick-started from December 15.

Sushanth Kanthula and Jessica Amanapu in the lead roles, the upcoming movie ‘Naari – The Power Of Women’ was launched with a formal puja ceremony here in the city. Lambodara Creations is producing its maiden venture.

The movie is going to be a female-centric flick with all ingredients of love, action and devotion. New entrant Rajesh Bhoopathi is debuting as a director. Sweety, Balaji, Jabardasth Naveen are among other actors who are part of the cast.

The first schedule kick-started from December 15. The film will be shot in three schedules in various locations of Kadapa and Hyderabad. Cinematography is being handled by Sandeep Kumar while Karthik Venkatesh is rendering the music for the film.

Art direction is from Anand. Stunts from by Balachander. “It is a lady-oriented flick. We’re currently in the first schedule with the working title ‘Naari – The Power Of Women’. There is enough plot in the story to thrill audiences,” said director Rajesh.

