Naga Babu shares cryptic tweet after Garikipati asks Chiranjeevi to stop photo session at event

Hyderabad: A day after actor Chiranjeevi encountered an unusual situation when a noted Avadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao asked him to stop the photo session with his fans and admirers at ‘alai balai’ event in the city, the former’s brother Naga Babu Konidela shared a cryptic tweet on micro-blogging site.

He tweeted saying, “Ye paati vaadikaina Chiranjeevi gari image chusthe aa paati Asuya padatam paripate (It was normal for people of a certain kind to be jealous of Chiranjeevi’s image).”

ఏపాటి వాడికైనా చిరంజీవి గారి ఇమేజ్ చూస్తే ఆ పాటి అసూయ పడటం పరిపాటే .. — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) October 6, 2022

It all happened when fans made a beeline to take selfies with Chiranjeevi, distracting Narasimha Rao who was addressing the audience. He asked the star to stop the photo session and come onto the stage; otherwise, he would leave the venue. The veteran actor complied and apologised for disrupting the speech. Later, he invited the spiritual preacher to his residence.