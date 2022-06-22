Naga Chaitanya takes the Yoga route

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Actor Naga Chaitanya is the latest celebrity who cannot stop gushing about the benefits of Yoga. The ‘Bangarraju’ star, who is currently training with Santhosh Mamidala of Fitness Lifestyle Yoga studio, said that he “couldn’t imagine life without it”.

A picture of Chay doing the Sirsasana or headstand pose with his trainer began doing the rounds on the internet on Wednesday. On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Santhosh had first shared the snap of Chay on Instagram and wrote, “Asanas penetrate deep into each layer of the body and ultimately into the consciousness itself.” To this, Chay replied, “Thank you @fly_santhosh for introducing me to yoga… I can’t imagine life without it (sic).”

The ‘Majili’ actor also shared the post on his Instagram Stories and was all praises for his trainer. Fans of Chay were also supportive of his fitness move. “Healing happens with yoga, mentally, physically,” expressed a fan. “Luv my brother… I just want you to be happy always (sic),” added another fan under Santhosh’s post.

On the work front, Chay, who is currently being romantically linked to actor Sobhita Dhulipala, has a number of projects to look forward to. ‘Thank You’, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the Prime Video series ‘Dootha’, and an untitled Venkat Prabhu film are some of them.