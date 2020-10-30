Naga Shaurya-Aneesh Krishna starrer launched

The movie is said to be family entertainer and will be produced by Usha Mulpuri. For director Aneesh Krishna this will be the third film in his career.

Actor Naga Shaurya and talented director Aneesh Krishna are collaborating for next rom-com flick from Ira Creations. With a formal pooja ceremony held recently on festive day Dasara, the film has been launched in Hyderabad.

Producer Naga Vamsi has handed over the film’s script to the makers. The muhurat shot has been directed by Anil Ravipudi, while Koratala sounded the clapboard and Nara Rohit switched on the camera.

The Team has also roped in Mahati Swara Sagar to render tunes for this talkie, this squad has previously given us a blockbuster song Choosi Choodangane. Sai Sriram will handle cinematography. The regular filming will commence from December and other details to be unveiled soon.