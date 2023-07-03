Nagarkurnool: Officials gears upto release 2.6 crore fish seeds in August

The State government had initiated distribution of free fish seedlings and prawn juveniles to water bodies from 2017-18 on a 100 per cent grant to provide employment opportunities to fishermen.

Nagarkurnool: With the State government’s commitment to promoting caste-based occupations and fostering economic empowerment within the local fishermen community, the authorities of the fisheries department are now gearing up for the release of 2.6 crore fish seedlingacross 1,210 ponds and six reservoirs in the district in August.

“To facilitate this initiative, the process of calling tenders for the selection of contractors responsible for supplying the fishlings has already completed and the verification is underway,” B Laxmappa, District Fisheries Officer said.

Notably, Nagarkurnool district has 1,210 ponds and six reservoirs. Around 223 fishermen cooperative societies, including 11 women’s societies, actively participate in selling the fish, thus generating income. Within the district, there are 16,012 persons engaged in fishing, 450 of them are women.

Taking advantage of the annual monsoon water influx into tanks and reservoirs, the government ensures that fish seeds are released into these bodies of water. The scheduled release of fish seeds is set to occur in August. Last year, approximately fish seeds, valued at around Rs.1.93 crore, were released, resulting in a total catch of 14,565 metric tonnes of fish. The fishermen generated impressive revenue of Rs.80 crore.