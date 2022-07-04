Nagarkurnool: Tiger spotted by visitors at Amrabad Tiger Reserve

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:06 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Tiger spotted by visitors during safari ride on Sunday in Amrabad tiger reserve.

Nagarkurnool: A trip to Nallamalla forests for some visitors from Hyderabad turned memorable as they spotted a tiger during a safari in the jungle on Sunday.

Interestingly, Sunday was day was the last day for the safari ride in Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) for the season. It would reopen again for visitors only in September since safari rides are not permitted during monsoon season in the forests.

The visitors, who boarded the safari ride, were heading towards Farahabad on the Gundam route in the safari when they spotted the tiger.

Immediately, the forest staff turned off the vehicle engine and waited patiently till the tiger crossed the road. The tiger moved along the road for about 30 minutes before vanishing into the jungle, FDO Rohit Gopidi said.

“On Sunday night, a patrol team was in Farahabad area and they also spotted the tiger. There has been movement of a tiger in this area for the past few days” said the FDO.

Of late, visitors at ATR have been lucky to spot different wild animals including sloth bears, leopards and others. The frequency of spotting the animals during safari rides in ATR was increasing and this was a good sign, he said.