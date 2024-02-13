Telangana: Bhadradri Temple staff and public oppose transfer of temple’s EO, stage protests

Published Date - 13 February 2024

The residents of Bhadrachalam staged a protest opposing transfer of Bhadradri Temple EO L Rama Devi.

Kothagudem: Common public and staff of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam staged protests on Tuesday opposing transfer of temple executive officer (EO) L Rama Devi.

It might be noted that Rama Devi, in the rank of Deputy Collector belonging to the Revenue department, has served as the temple EO on deputation in the Endowment department. She was transferred and posted as revenue divisional officer, Keesara in Medchal-Malkajgiri district recently.

The temple’s Vedic and administrative staff and the public in the temple wanted the government to withdraw the transfer orders and continue the officer in the post of EO. The staff and the public staged separate protests displaying placards and shouting slogans on Tuesday. The Devasthanam staff wore black badges demanding to stop the transfer of Rama Devi. They stated that the EO made efforts for the development of the temple and fought for the protection of the temple lands at Purushothapatnam in AP.

In addition to that corruption in the temple’s administration was prevented and revenue of the temple, which was in financial trouble in the past, increased significantly because of the steps taken by the EO, the protesting staff maintained.

Residents of the town Lokesh and Dasari Shekhar, speaking to the media, noted that Rama Devi ensured discipline in the functioning of the temple staff. New initiatives like introduction of online services ensured transparency and allowed devotees to book pooja and other tickets online with ease.

Hence the State government should review its orders posting Rama Devi as Keesara RDO and continue her as the Devasthanam EO for the development of the temple, they said.