Naishik pair clinches tennis doubles title

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Naishik Reddy Ganagama and his partner Pavornpruch Nganbunsri of Thailand emerged doubles champions in the 29th Rajshahi International (U-18) Junior Tennis Championship in Bangladesh on Friday.

In the final, the pair rallied from a set down to beat South Korean pair of Jun Hyeok Han and Jisung Lee 1-6,7-5,10-7 to emerge champions.

Earlier in the semifinal clash, Naishik and Pavornpruch pair defeated Indian duo of Prabir Mukesh Chavda and Amit Moond 6-2 and 6-1 into the summit clash.

Results: Final: Naishik Reddy Ganagama (India)/Pavornpruch Nganbunsri (Thailand) bt Jun Hyeok Han (Korea)/Jisung Lee (Korea) 1-6,7-5,10-7; Naishik Reddy Ganagama (India)/Pavornpruch Nganbunsri (Thailand) bt Prabir Mukesh Chavda (India)/Amit Moond (India ) 6-2, 6-1.