Naishik pair reaches semis of 34th ITF World Tennis Tour

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Naishik Reddy Ganagama and his partner Prabir Mukesh Chavda marched into the semifinals of the 34th ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors – Dhaka, on Wednesday.
In the quarterfinal tie, the duo defeated South Korean pair of Ye Chan Choi and Ju Hun Choo with a scoreline of 6-4,6-4. Naishik and Prabir will next face Pranav Korade of India and Raj Bir Pradhan of Nepal in the semifinal clash on Thursday.
Results: Quarterfinal: Naishik Reddy Ganagama/Prabir Mukesh Chavda (IND) bt Ye chan Choi (Korea)/Ju Hun Choo (Korea) 6-4, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinal: Naishik Reddy Ganagama (IND) /Prabir Mukesh Chavda (IND) bt Zarif Abrar (Bangladesh)/Alve Mahadi Hasan (Bangladesh) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.