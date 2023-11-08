Naishik pair reaches semis of 34th ITF World Tennis Tour

Naishik Reddy Ganagama and his partner Prabir Mukesh Chavda defeated South Korean pair of Ye Chan Choi and Ju Hun Choo with a scoreline of 6-4,6-4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Naishik Reddy Ganagama

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Naishik Reddy Ganagama and his partner Prabir Mukesh Chavda marched into the semifinals of the 34th ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors – Dhaka, on Wednesday.

In the quarterfinal tie, the duo defeated South Korean pair of Ye Chan Choi and Ju Hun Choo with a scoreline of 6-4,6-4. Naishik and Prabir will next face Pranav Korade of India and Raj Bir Pradhan of Nepal in the semifinal clash on Thursday.

Results: Quarterfinal: Naishik Reddy Ganagama/Prabir Mukesh Chavda (IND) bt Ye chan Choi (Korea)/Ju Hun Choo (Korea) 6-4, 6-4; Pre-quarterfinal: Naishik Reddy Ganagama (IND) /Prabir Mukesh Chavda (IND) bt Zarif Abrar (Bangladesh)/Alve Mahadi Hasan (Bangladesh) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

