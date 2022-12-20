Pediatric ICU set up in Nalgonda GGH

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Nalgonda: Treatment for children with critical ailments is now available at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Nalgonda with the setting up of a 10-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in the Mother and Child wing.

The Special Care Newborn Unit (SCNU) in the hospital was meant for extending treatment to infants including one-month-old babies. For treatment of children suffering from critical illnesses, people were earlier forced to approach private hospitals or go to Hyderabad. The newly setup PICU would solve this issue as it is equipped with required medical equipment and experienced pediatric doctors and will extend treatment to children up to the age of 16 years.

Five ventilators, high-flow nasal cannula oxygen concentrator and Neonatal neuro-sonography equipment was provided to the PICU to ensure corporate hospital level patient care to children suffering from serve diseases including respiratory tract infections, lung diseases, pneumonia, tuberculosis, scorpion and snake bites, burn injuries and poisoning cases.

The government is supplying 624 types of medicines including life saving drugs exclusively for the PICU.

Speaking to Telangana Today, PICU in-charge Dr Vandana said four pediatric doctors and six nurses were posted at the PICU. The medical services available in Niloufer hospital at Hyderabad were now available at the PICU in the Nalgonda GGH, she said, adding that the PICU was decked up with children friendly themes on its walls. The nurses in the PICU were experienced in caring for sick children, she said.