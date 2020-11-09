Nalgonda Municipality, Electricity dept spar over dues

Electricity department officials disconnected power connection to the Municipality Office stating that there were huge pending dues of electricity bill

Nalgonda: The tussle between Nalgonda Municipality and Electricity department turned murkier on Monday. The Electricity department officials disconnected power connection to the Municipality Office stating that there were huge pending dues of electricity bill.

Responding to the disconnection, the staff of Nalgonda Municipality rushed to the office of the Superintendent of Engineer of the Electricity Department with a red notice stating that the department owed the municipality Rs 1.1 crore in the form of property tax dues.

The electricity department officials picked up an argument with the municipal staff, who tried to seize the office of the Electricity Department. When the municipal officials showed the red notice and notice issued to them earlier, the officials of the Electricity Department stepped back allowing them to lock down the office.

Revenue Inspector Yogesh said officials of the Electricity Department did not respond even though notices were issued to them several times for payment of property tax. Hence, their office was seized after issuing red notice, he added.

According to sources, following the intervention of the District Collector, officials of both electricity and municipal departments came to an understanding on the issue of taxes as well as power dues. Power connection to the municipality office will be restored by Tuesday morning.

