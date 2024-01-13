Nalgonda police arrest chain-snatching couple

The couple had mortgaged the gold chain with a person at Hyderabad and took some money for their needs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 08:18 PM

Nalgonda: The district police on Saturday arrested a couple, who were accused of snatching a four-tola gold chain from a woman at Yeragandlapally of Marriguda mandal.

According to sources, Venkatesham and his wife Sunitha, residents of Santhosh Nagar of Hyderabad, were arrested by a special team that was formed to nab them after Friday’s snatching incident. The couple had mortgaged the gold chain with a person at Hyderabad and took some money for their needs.

They are said to have resorted to chain snatching due to financial problems. During interrogation, the couple also reportedly confessed to three other thefts.

The police are yet to divulge more details on the accused couple.