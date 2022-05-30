Nalgonda police arrests five-member rice pulling gang

Published Date - 06:15 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Nalgonda DSP V Narsimha Reddy briefing media about arrest of five members of rice pulling gang on Monday

Nalgonda: Nalgonda Town-I police on Monday arrested a five member gang involved in rice pulling scam, which cheated a person of Rs 4.6 lakh in the name of magical power rice pulling vessel. The arrested were Eroju Laxminarayana (41), Kondarapu Nagaraju(42), Shyampuram Murali Mohan(44), Varthiya Laxman Naiak(40) from Hyderabad and Sandula Ravi (32) from Shashanpally of Mahaboobnagar district. The king pin of the gang Parashuram from Ibrahimpatnam and another accused Sharma are still at large, police said.

Presenting the arrested gang members at a media conference here, Deputy Superintendent of Police V Narsimha Reddy said that the police intercepted an SUV at Panagal cross road on the outskirts of Nalgonda during a vehicle check up exercise and took five persons travelling in it on suspicion. Three vessels were also found by the police in their vehicle.

During the interrogation, the gang members confessed that they were returning to Hyderabad after selling rice pulling vessel at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. They have also revealed their gang also cheated a native of Nalgonda Gotham Venkateshwarlu. A member of the gang telephoned to Srinivas saying that he found a rice pulling vessel that had powers to trace the treasures while tilling his agricultural field and offered to sell it to him. To make him believe, another member of the gang, posing as a antique testing company, asked Srinivas to sell the rice pulling vessel to their company as the person contacted him did not come to contact with them.

In a bid to earn more money by reselling it, he purchased the rice pulling vessel from the gang members. As per the deal, the gang members handed over the rice pulling vessel to Srinivas on April 24, 2022 in a lodge at Mallepally in the district. When the telephone of the person, who promised to purchase it, was switched off, Srinivas lodged a complaint with Nalgonda town-II police. The DSP said no money was recovered from the arrested gang members as they spent all Rs 2.6 lakh collected from Srinivas.