KCR asked to apologise before attending public meeting in Nalgonda: Komatireddy

He accused the former government for forcibly grabbing the lands from the farmers in the name of land acquisition for Dindi lift irrigation scheme.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 February 2024, 07:54 PM

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday said that the former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao should tender apology to people of Nalgonda before organising any public meeting in the district. On the reported plan of the the BRS to conduct a huge meeting in Nalgonda, Venkat Reddy told mediamen that Chandrashekhar Rao had neglected the development of Nalgonda, Warangal and Mahaboobnagar districts during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Hence, people of these three districts taught a lesson to the BRS in the assembly elections. He alleged that the former BRS government had shown discrimination towards South Telangana and alleged that the former government has not shown any interest to complete tunnel of SLBC during its nine years period. If only the former government had sanctioned Rs 4,000 crores, the SLBC tunnel might have been completed, he maintained.

He accused the former government for forcibly grabbing the lands from the farmers in the name of land acquisition for Dindi lift irrigation scheme. Alleging irregularities in execution of irrigation projects, he said that Medigadda project would wash away in a year or year and half. He said that Chandrashekhar Rao should tender apology to the people before attending the public meeting in Nalgonda. The people of the district would not allow his vehicle into the district, if he failed to do so.