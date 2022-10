Fake certificate allegations: Police conduct search in SAES academy in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:35 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Following allegations of supplying fake educational certificates to job aspirants, the Nalgonda police carried out the search in the academy and seized a few documents and certificates of different universities.

Jagtial: Police conducted searches in the Student Academy Educational Society in Jagtial town on Friday night and seized a few documents.

Following allegations of supplying fake educational certificates to job aspirants, the Nalgonda police carried out the search in the academy and seized a few documents and certificates of different universities.

The academy owner Khaleel was also taken into custody.