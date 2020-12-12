Nalgonda: Teachers’ MLC urges state government to reopen schools

He also demanded the State government to fill up all the vacant teacher posts in the schools

Nalgonda: Teachers’ MLC Alugubelli Narsimha Reddy on Saturday urged the State government to reopen schools following Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Attending the general body meeting of Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) held in a private function hall at Nalgonda, Narsimha Reddy said that the education system and academic calendar had been impacted due to the pandemic. He urged the state government to take measures for reopening of the schools by taking up precautionary measures against Covid-19. He underlined the need to protect the interests of the students.

Saying that several promises made by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to the teachers remained unfulfilled, he demanded regularisation of services of contract employees and control of corporate schools as promised by the Chief Minister. He also demanded the State government to fill up all the vacant teacher posts in the schools. Inter-district and inter-State transfers facility should be provided to the teachers, he said. TSUTF State president K Anjaiah and others also attended the meeting.

