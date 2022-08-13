Nalgonda: Three students drown in Akkampally balancing reservoir

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:33 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Swimmers searching for the pharmacy students, who were drowned in Akkampally balancing reservoir in Nalgonda district on Saturday

Nalgonda: Weekend trip of a pharmacy students ended in a tragedy. Three pharmacy students drowned in Akkampally balancing reservoir at Angadipet of Pedda Adisherlapally mandal in the district on Saturday evening. The victims were students of Balaji Pharmacy College at Chilkur in Ranga Reddy district.

They were Dinde Akash (20) from Bichukundha of Nizamabad district, Bantu Ganesh(20) from Vemulawada of Sircilla district and Pandit Krishna(18) from Hyderabad. They came to Nagarjuna Sagar as a trip.

According to the police, along with five other friends including Gajanand, Priyanka, Lohith, Chandu and Avinash, the victims went to Nagarjuna Sagar dam in two cars and stopped at Akkampally Balancing reservoir.

Akash, Ganesh and Krishna went into the water for bath by catching their hands each other for safety. Accidentally, they drowned into water. When their friends shouted for help locals made a vain effort to rescue them.

The police rushed to the place and took up search in the reservoir for the three students with the help of expert swimmers and fished out bodies of two students. Search operation continue for reservoir for Krishna.

The bodies of Akash and Ganesh have been shifted to area hospital of Devarakonda for autopsy. PA Pally police filed a case and taken up investigation.