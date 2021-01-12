Nalgonda tops in implementation of Biodiversity Act

By | Published: 12:18 am

Nalgonda: Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy on Monday informed that Nalgonda district stood top in implementation of Biodiversity Act in the State. Chairing the meeting of Biodiversity district level meeting on Monday, Narender Reddy has appreciated the district level and mandal level committees and elected representatives of the local bodies for the achievement. “We should continue our effort that the district should continue to stand in the first place in the coming years also. Biodiversity provides functioning ecosystems that supply oxygen, clean air and water, pollination of plants, pest control, waste water treatment and many ecosystem services. Healthy ecosystems can better withstand and recover from a variety of disasters and pandemics”, he added.

He said that bio-diversity committees should conduct mandal level meetings in coordination with Agriculture officers and Mandal Parishad Development Officers by the next season of cycle of weather. He has also underlined the need to encourage organic farming by supplying required assistance to them. Stressing the need to discourage usage of plastic covers and items by the people, he opined that awareness programmes should be conducted extensively in the villages to educate the people how the plastic would pollute the environment. The officials should also take up special drives to counsel the merchants not to avoid use of plastic carry bags.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer K Veerabrahma Chary, Deputy CEO G kanthamma and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .