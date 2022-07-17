Nalgonda: Tribals stop forest officials from planting saplings in podu lands

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Nalgonda: Tribals tried to attack forest department officials who went to Erracheruvu thanda of Tirumalgiri (Sagar) mandal to plant saplings in podu lands, which sparked tension there on Sunday.

Knowing that forest officials were planting saplings in the podu lands, which was being cultivated by their families for over 50 years, tribals including women reached the podu land and tried to attack the forest officials with sticks. They also picked up heated argument with the forest officials. When the forest officials made it clear that they would plant saplings in podu lands, the tribal rounded up them and not allowed to move from their vehicle.

The tribal also removed some saplings planted in podu lands.Sensing the mood of the tribal, the officials of forest department left the place withdrawing their plan to plant saplings.