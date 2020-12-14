Nalgonda: Water release schedule for Yasangi released

Water would be released to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project with on and off method for Yasangi crop season.

Nalgonda: Schedule for release of water from Nagarjunasagar Project (NSP) and Musi Project for irrigation facility for ayacut for Yasangi crop season was released by Irrigation officials on Monday.

Water would be released to left canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project with on and off method for Yasangi crop season. In the first phase, water would be released to left canal from NSP for 30 days from December 15 to January 13, 2021, while in the second phase, water would be released from January 20 to 28 (nine days).

In the third phase, water would be released for nine days i.e. from February 4 to 12 ie nine days. Water would be released to the left canal from February 19 to 27 i.e. nine days in the fourth phase. In the fifth phase, water released would be between March 6 to 14 ie nine days. In the sixth phase, water would be released to the left canal March 15 to 20 i.e. six days. In the sixth phase, water release to the canal would be between March 21 to 29 while water release for last wetting would be between April 4 to 13.

The officials estimated that 55 tmcs of water would be required to provide irrigation facility to 6.3 lakh acres if ayacut and prepared the schedule for water release to the left canal keeping it in the mind.

Similarly, schedule for water release to left and right canals of Musi project were also finalized by the officials. Water would be released to the canals from Musi project from December 15 to January 9 (25 days) for first wetting while from January 24 to February 8 for second wetting.

Water release for the third wetting of the crops in the ayacut would be February 23 to March 10 while from march 24 to April 4 for the last wetting of the yasangi season. The officials estimated that 3.475 tmcs of water required to provide irrigation facility to 40,000 acres of ayacut under left and right canals. Water to be released to the canals of Musi project for a total 115 days for the yasangi crop season.

The agriculture activity in the ayacut area would gather momentum with the release of schedule of water release to canals from Nagarjuna Sagar and Musi project in Nalgonda and Suryapet district.

