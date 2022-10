Nalgonda: Youngster washed away in NSP left canal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

(Representational Image) A 22-year-old youngster was washed away in the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) on Thursday.

Nalgonda: A 22-year-old youngster was washed away in the left canal of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) on Thursday. The man was identified as Sheik Sajid, son of Sheik Basha and Fathima, residents of Vemulapally.

According to the police, Sajid slipped into the canal while fishing. The police have taken up a search operation for him in the canal.

