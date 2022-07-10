Nallavagu project filled to brim in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:35 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Sangareddy: Nallavagu Project, a medium irrigation project built across Nallavagu Stream near Sirgapur in Sanagreddy district, is all set to surplus by Sunday evening as the water storage in the project touched 721MCft against its total storage capacity of 746MCft.

Since the upstream area of Nallavagu has received incessant rains during the last few days, the project was almost filled to the brim. It was receiving 2,035 cusecs of water at 7 am on Sunday. Nallavagu has received 681MCft cumulative inflows since the monsoon began on June 1 this year. The medium irrigation project was having 6,030 acres of ayacut in the Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts. As many as seven minor irrigation tanks will be filled by releasing water from both the canals of the project once it becomes surplus. Interestingly, the project had become surplus on the same day i.e July 10 in 2021 as well as.

