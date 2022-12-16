Khammam advocates want Advocates Protection Bill introduced in Parliament

Members of Khammam District Bar Association urge Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce the draft Advocates (Protection) Bill-2021 in Parliament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Khammam Bar Association members Talluri Dilip and Kondapalli Srinivas along with MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra submitted a memorandum to Union Minister Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi.

Khammam: Members of Khammam District Bar Association have urged union Minister Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju to introduce the draft Advocates (Protection) Bill-2021 in Parliament.

The association members Talluri Dilip and Kondapalli Srinivas led by Rajya Sabha Member Vaddiraju Ravichandra met the minister in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum, said a statement here on Friday.

The MP and the advocates explained to Rijiju about the necessity and urgency of introducing the Bill in the Parliament and passing it as the incidents of assault, intimidation and threats caused to advocates, while they discharge their professional duties, have reached alarming heights.

Dilip and Srinivas stated that in day-to -day life, advocates play a vital role in the pursuit of justice in the country, but often they face indefinite hurdles in their endeavours and put under severe stress continuously.

The association members have also called on BRS Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageshwar Rao, TPCC president, MP Anumula Revanth and others.