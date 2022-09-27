Nama asks officials to ensure better implementation of State and Central schemes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:40 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

(MP Nama Nageshwar Rao speaking at Disha meeting in Khammam on Tuesday) TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, told district officials of different government departments to make coordinated efforts for better implementation

Khammam: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, told district officials of different government departments to make coordinated efforts for better implementation of State and Central government programmes.

He chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting here on Tuesday and reviewed implementation of State and Central government schemes such as NREGS, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Swachh Bharat Mission and others.

Nageswara Rao wanted officials to complete works sanctioned to the districts at the earliest and ensure quality in the works. He told officials to make efforts to improve the condition of state highways in the district as several MLAs had highlighted the poor condition of roads in their constituencies.

A meeting with South Central Railway authorities of Khammam and Kothagudem districts would soon be held to review the progress of pending projects in the district. Funds were released for the development of several PHCs in the district, he said.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Ramulu Naik, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and District Collector VP Gautham participated in the meeting.

Later in the day, a team of advocates led by Khammam Bar Association president Gollapudi Rama Rao and secretary Tulasi Venkateshwarlu met the MP at his residence and handed over a petition urging the MP to pressurise the Centre to introduce the Advocates Protection Bill in the Parliament.

They asked the MP to raise the issue in the Parliament as advocates were being killed across the State. They also wanted the State government to take the initiative in this matter and pass a unanimous resolution in the Assembly and send it to the Centre.