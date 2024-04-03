Nama Nageswara Rao calls on BRS cadres to work with zeal to win Khammam LS seat

He said that if he wins for the third time he would work for Khammam development and stand by the BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao in these difficult times.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 08:09 PM

Khammam: Sitting MP and BRS Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao has called on the party workers to work with zeal to make him win the election with a huge majority.

The MP addressed the party workers at Janakipuram of Bonakal mandal on Tuesday.

Nageswara Rao said that Telangana MPs of Congress and BJP never talked about the State issues. He said that it was due to his efforts that the State highways in the district became national highways and that he wrote more than 120 letters to the Centre for the Bhadrachalam-Kovvur rail line.

The BRS candidate reminded that during the previous Congress rule, farmers committed suicide due to lack of electricity and irrigation water, and they always used to stage dharnas.

The same conditions were repeating again now. MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra said that people expected something great would happen and elected the Congress government and the same people were going to teach a lesson to Congress in the parliamentary elections