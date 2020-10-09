Nama Nageswara Rao condoles Paswan’s demise

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Khammam: TRS Floor Leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao has condoled the demise of the LJP founder and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a condolence message here on Friday, the MP stated that Paswan was a highly experienced leader with legendary political skills. He holds a special place as a social activist and political leader in Indian politics.

Nama recalled the support extended by Paswan to separate Statehood movement and conveyed his condolences to Paswan’s family and the members of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

