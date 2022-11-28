Telangana Today, Namasthe Telangana Property Show concludes in Warangal

MLC Takkallapally Srinivas Rao appreciated the organisers for conducting the property show which was beneficial for people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

MLC Ravinder Rao and MP P Dayakar at the NT-TT Property Show in Hanamkoda on Monday

Hanamkonda: Stating that investment on the land was more profitable than any other investment, MLC Takkallapally Srinivas Rao has suggested the people to buy plots and earn more profits. He also said bankers were coming forward to offer loans to buy the properties including the plots, flats and villas.

Speaking after visiting the Property Show 2022 organised by Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana on its concluding day at Hotel Haritha Kakatiya here on Monday, Rao said people were now showing evincing interest in purchasing the plots as the land value is increasing each day. He appreciated the organisers for conducting the property show, which was beneficial for people willing to or planning to buy plots, flats, houses and villas.

MP Pasunuri Dayakar, who also paid a visit to the show on the second day, said Warangal was the most suitable place for living, and it was the second biggest city in the State.

“There are many government approved layouts under the GWMC and KUDA limits. People can invest their money on the plots,” he said, and congratulated Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana for organising the property show.

The main sponsor for the show was AV Infracon, while Billa Infra Constructions was the Associate sponsor. The gift sponsor was Café Niloufer and the media partner was T News.

The property show was organized in association with the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Warangal DCCB, Punjab National Bank, Ragidi’s Kanakadurga Homes, Mythri Infra Projects, GMR Gokulam, Nirvana by Meghaa, Avani Infra Developers, JSR Group Sun City Realty Pvt Ltd, Teamline Infra Pvt Ltd and Shashwitha Developers Pvt Ltd.