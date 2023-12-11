Nampally Police inspect Animal Husbandry Dept OSD office

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: The Nampally police on Monday visited the Animal Husbandry Department OSD office and enquired into the allegations of ‘sabotage and theft’ of files and other property.

On Saturday, the police had booked a case after the watchman lodged a complaint against Kalyan, OSD to Animal Husbandry Department former Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others for alleged theft and damage of files and other property.

DCP (central) D Srinivas said the police are investigating into the case and will question the concerned officials. Three more cases are registered at Saifabad, Narayanguda and Abids police station.

At Saifabad, the Osmania University students had stopped vehicle carrying furniture and other property from the office of former Minister Srinivas Goud at Ravindra Bharathi. At Basheerbagh, a few persons stopped an auto rickshaw carrying some property from the office of former education minister P Sabita Indra Reddy. Another case is registered at the Narayanguda police station after some files were burnt down in a fire incident at Tourism Department office.