Nampally police rescue six-month-old kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital

A six-month-old-boy who was kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital last week was rescued by the Nampally police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: A six-month-old-boy who was kidnapped from Niloufer Hospital last week was rescued by the Nampally police along with Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team from Banswada in Kamareddy district on Wednesday. The infant was reunited with his parents.

According to the police, a couple Fareeda and Salman Khan, of Gandipet in Ranga Reddy district, had come to Niloufer Hospital for treatment of their elder son aged about four years.

The suspects, Katroth Mamtha (26) and Katroth Srinu (26), who are from Kothabad Thanda of Kamareddy district, were blessed with a son about a fortnight ago. Doctors at the hospital informed Mamtha and Srinu that their child was suffering from ‘Hyper viscosity syndrome’, and would not survive for long. Earlier two children of Mamtha had died due to health related issues a few months after their birth.

“Realizing the third child would also die, Mamtha and Srinu planned to kidnap an infant from Niloufer Hospital,” said DCP (central) M Venkateshwarlu.

On September 14, Mamtha befriended Fareeda who was sitting along with her children in the ward and on getting an opportunity, kidnapped Faisal and escaped from the place.

“While leaving the hospital, Mamtha abandoned her own child in the ground floor hospital and went away carrying Faisal to Jubilee Bus Station where her husband joined her. Later, they took a bus and went to Kamareddy district and were staying there,” said the DCP.

The police had formed several special teams who tracked down the child to Kamareddy and rescued him. The child was brought to the city by the police and reunited with his parents.

Both the suspects were arrested and remanded.