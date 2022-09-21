Six arrested with hash oil, ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team along with the Nampally police arrested six persons and seized 202 bottles of hash oil and two kilograms of ganja from them.

The arrested persons were Chakali Venkat Lingam (21), Daramsoth Yashwanth Naik (21), A Mahesh Babu (19), N Sai Kumar (23), G Madhan Kumar (19) and Ch Ganesh (18). Two suspects, Manoj and Praveen, were absconding.

“Venkat and Yashwanth, both friends, went to Visakhapatnam and purchased hash oil from Manoj and returned to the city. They also ordered two kg of ganja over phone from Mahesh, who along with his friends Sai Kumar, Madhan Kumar and Ganesh came to the city on two-wheelers to deliver it. On information, they were caught from near the Hyderabad railway station,” DCP (Task Force) P Radha Kishan Rao said.

A case under the NDPS Act was booked and all the arrested were produced before court.