Sai Karteek pair finishes runner-up at World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:16 PM

Siddhanth Banthia (left) and Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy with their trophies on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy and his partner Siddhanth Banthia finished runners-up in the men’s doubles of the World Tour Tennis 25K ITF Futures held at Antalya, Turkey on Saturday.

In the final, the duo lost to the Romanian and Czech Republic pair of Bogdan Pavel and Dominik Kellovsky in a close encounter. Sai Karteek pair rallied after losing the opening set 3-6 to win the second 6-3. But they lost the super tiebreaker 8-10 to settle for the runners-up medal.

Results: Final: Bogdan Pavel/Dominik Kellovsky bt Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy/Siddhanth Banthia 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.